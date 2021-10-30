News HALLOWE’EN FUN IN WEST CORK October 30th, 2021 11:40 PM

The witches of Leap took to the water during the hugely successful Scarecrow Festival which continues this week and is attracting people from all over Cork and beyond. Making a spooky splash were Rita Ryan, Maureen O’Neill, Ruthann Sheahan, Karen O’Donovan, Goretti McCarthy, Jacinta Looney and Agnieszka Cebo. (Photo: Anne Minihane)