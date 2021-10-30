News

HALLOWE’EN FUN IN WEST CORK

October 30th, 2021 11:40 PM

The witches of Leap took to the water during the hugely successful Scarecrow Festival which continues this week and is attracting people from all over Cork and beyond. Making a spooky splash were Rita Ryan, Maureen O’Neill, Ruthann Sheahan, Karen O’Donovan, Goretti McCarthy, Jacinta Looney and Agnieszka Cebo. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Mark, Sadhbh, James O'Brien and Eimear O'Regan all from Clonakilty at the Leap festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Ina Gallwey, Leap with John, Michelle and baby Ciarán Sheehan, TImoleague and Sheena, Brian, Kyle and Leah O'Mahony, Rosscarbery. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

The winning Leap scarecrow was ‘Mná na hEínini’ (Woman of the Birds) by Natalie Horgan-Young, Enniskeane.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)

The Carroll’s from Dunmanway, Noreen, John, Róisín and Shane enjoying the Scarecrow Festival.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)

Cllr Joe Carroll with one of the winning festival entries outside the Leap Inn. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Emer Corish, Andrea Barteletti, Conor Boyle and Ellie Bailey. (Photos: Denis Boyle)

 

At the Hallowe’en fundraiser in aid of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind at Dunderrow NS were principal Triona Hannon and teacher Ellen Maria Glavin. (Photos: Denis Boyle)

Dreeny NS pupils Katie O’Sullivan, Aine Lynch, Siún McCarthy and Dolly Langan wtih their pumpkins.

Johnny and Mary Minihane, Union Hall in Leap.

Barbara and Aisling O’Shanahan, Drimoleague checking out the scarecrows.

Leap NS pupils Emily Johnson, Lucy Forsyth, Sophie Scarlett, Rebecca Shanahan, Mary Crowley (principal and teacher), Heather O’Donovan, Ciara Connolly, Emer Jennings, Zoe O’Brien and Sam Mahon enjoying some Hallowe’en fun before mid-term.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)

Fellow pupils Lily O’Donovan and Hannah Hayes with the school’s Cat in the Hat scarecrow.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)

