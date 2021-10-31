HALLOWE’EN FUN IN WEST CORK

Enjoying the Hallowe’en fun at Leap NS were pupils Annika Herbsta, Momoko Kishi Comiskey and Harry O’Sullivan.(Photo: Anne Minihane) Getting into the spirit of things at Dunderrow NS wasSophie Russel from junior infants. (Photo: Denis Boyle) Sisters Bernie McNeely, Dublin and Mary Cahalane, Moultrahane at the Leap Scarecrow Festival.(Photo: Anne Minihane) Veering West Oct, 2021 COLM TOBIN: I’m all mixed by ever changing cocktail of rules Read more At the Hallowe’en fancy dress party at Dunderrow NS were Finn Buckley and Ella O’Regan. (Photo: Denis Boyle) At the Hallowe’en fancy dress party at Dunderrow NS were Ellen Kingston and Donnacha Whelan. (Photo: Denis Boyle) Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.