HALLOWE’EN FUN IN WEST CORK

October 31st, 2021 6:25 PM

At Leap’s Scarecrow Festival were Finbarr, Dylan, Conor and Lucy O’Callaghan, John Hurley, Cassie Doyle and Hazel Clare from Skibbereen, Leap and Clonakilty.

Enjoying the Hallowe’en fun at Leap NS were pupils Annika Herbsta, Momoko Kishi Comiskey and Harry O’Sullivan.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)

Getting into the spirit of things at Dunderrow NS was
Sophie Russel from junior infants. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Sisters Bernie McNeely, Dublin and Mary Cahalane, Moultrahane at the Leap Scarecrow Festival.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)

At the Hallowe’en fancy dress party at Dunderrow NS were Finn Buckley and Ella O’Regan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the Hallowe’en fancy dress party at Dunderrow NS were Ellen Kingston and Donnacha Whelan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

