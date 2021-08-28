Half a mill win for lucky Cork customer

Did you buy your EuroMillions ticket in the Bishopstown area of Cork? If so, the National Lottery are urging you to check your ticket carefully today after one lucky Rebel county player scooped the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in the Bishopstown Shopping Centre on the Curraheen Road on Thursday 26th August.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s (Friday 27th August) draw were: 01, 14, 19, 21, 38.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €500,000, and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of the €53,070,091 jackpot on offer in last night’s EuroMillions draw, Tuesday night’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €65 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A EuroMillions player in Cork certainly had an unforgettable Friday night. The Rebel county player is waking up €500,000 richer after scooping the top prize in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. We are appealing to all our players who may have purchased their tickets in the Bishopstown area to check their tickets carefully today. Our advice to the winner is to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place. You should make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize.”

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is heading towards an estimated €12.5 million. The National Lottery are reminding players dreaming of winning big in tonight’s draw that tickets can be purchased in-store, in-app or at www.lottery.ie before the cut-off time for ticket sales at 7.45pm this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. Since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago, €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.