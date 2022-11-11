Grian52 here to tackle your rising electricity bills

ONE West Cork company is proving that you don’t have to break the bank, or the environment, when it comes to providing your home with light and heat.

Solar Solutions

At the Schull based company, Grian52, their mission is to provide home owners with the best possible solution when it comes to harvesting the abundant energy of the Sun.

‘Supplying our homes with energy is be- coming more and more expensive and while alternative energy sources are now super-ef- ficient there is the perception that installations costs are too high,’ Owen Tango of Grian52 said.

‘At Grian52 our overall focus is to provide residential solar electric energy systems (PV) to help West Cork homeowners tackle their rising electricity bills.’

Owen and his team will design the most efficient solar energy system for each customer before recommending the number of solar panels they need.

‘Firstly, we see how much energy the home is using and then we design a system to meet this demand,’ Owen said.

Grian52 will aim to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and a battery bank system to meet 100% of the electrical energy required by the customer’s home.

‘Our system include hybrid inverters -where excess electricity can be used to heat water directly rather than sending to the grid) as well as state of the art batteries to allow you store and reuse directly any extra power you generate,’ Owen said.

‘Essentially our customers are pre buying 25 to 30 years’ worth of electricity and with Grian52’s prices, most of our customers will have paid off their solar systems cost by the time they’d have spent three or four years of bills to a power company.’

Owen and his team can also provide homeowners with mini heat pumps or with space heating that will eliminate the cost of heating water and providing the home with constant hot water.

‘Generally a PV system we would design and supply to meet a typical home’s annual electricity need (not including heat or hot water) would be priced at €14,000 after grant (plus VAT). So for €14,000 (+ VAT) you can buy 30 years’ worth of electricity. Now, that’s taking control of your bills,’ Owen said.

‘And of course for a holiday home or smaller house, the costs would be a fraction of that.’

While, for many the set-up cost of install- ing the latest solar technologies at home, even if the energy savings are obvious the moment these systems are in place, has been out of reach, but now the latest government home energy grants through Sustainable Energy Ireland (SEAI) promise to give many more homeowners the opportunity to install the latest tech.

These grants with SEAI are deducted upfront from the cost of any works at the home.

Of course Grian52 can also provide bigger systems to famers and local shops, hotels and factories using TAMs and Exceed grants.

‘The alternative is to remain vulnerable to erratic electricity prices out there on the market and we can install of Solar PV systems in about six to eight weeks from the date you order,’ Owen said.

‘And we have financing available for all of products and systems where the prices can be spread over three to five years.’

Grian52 also offer another product that is designed to provide an alternative option to those planning to build a new structure or dwelling on their property.

Pods and Modular Space

‘We also import prefabricated fast build pods, garden rooms, mini houses and actual full-sized homes,’ Owen said.

‘Given the current pressure on construc- tion we are delighted to be able to offer our customers solutions where very good quality homes can be sourced and erected in West Cork within three months from plac- ing the order to moving in.’

‘Of course we can combine these dwelling units with our renewable products to offer plug and play (off grid) homes that require no connection to utilities and we have solutions to wastewater too.’

‘We’ve partnered with Kilcoe Sawmills to try to find solutions to the housing crisis. Our show pod is actually at their premises overlooking Roaringwater Bay and we’ll be holding open days there every Saturday at noon from now till mid-December. We’ll give tours, explain the details of the construction and offer special prices to all visitors,’ Owen said.

For more information contact Owen and his team at [email protected].