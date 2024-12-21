Green Rebel picks up tech scale-up award

GREEN Rebel which specialises in survey and data services for the offshore renewable energy sector has been named Tech Scale-Up of the Year at the 2024 Tech Industry Alliance Awards.

The awards celebrate the best of the south west’s tech sector and were held at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney recently.

The awards shine a spotlight on Irish companies driving innovation with cutting-edge technologies.

Based in Crosshaven, Green Rebel delivers survey and data services for the offshore renewable energy and associated industries, with in-house scientists and industry experts across multiple locations in Cork and Limerick, with operations spanning Ireland, the UK, and Europe.

‘This award is a testament to the incredible dedication, growth, and innovation of our team in advancing data-driven solutions for offshore renewable energy,’ said Green Rebel chief executive Kieran Ivers.

‘Green Rebel is proud to be an indigenous Irish company competing on the global stage.’