Green award for Dunmore House Hotel

CLONAKILTY’S Dunmore House Hotel has received a gold award for its sustainability initiatives and efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The hotel was recognised as part of 50 Shades Greener, a national environmental programme run in conjunction with Cork College of Further Education and Training. The programme aims to reduce carbon emissions within the tourism and hospitality industry, in addition to making energy and waste cost savings for hotels.

Dunmore House Hotel achieved the Gold Standard Award. The hotel measured its environmental impact and implemented a green action plan to manage and reduce their impact on the environment. They were guided in this process by Cork College of FET sustainability tutor Aodhdín Forbes.

Cork College of FET Bishopstown Campus assistant manager Courtney Canning congratulated Dunmore House on their achievement.

‘Their achievement of Gold Standard award is testament to the huge work done by the team here to become more sustainable and reduce their carbon footprint. It has never been more important to take steps in this area and Dunmore House has shown outstanding commitment to sustainable development and commitment to protecting their environmental legacy.’

Mr Canning encouraged any businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry who would like to follow engage in sustainability training to contact them to discuss training supports available.

Dunmore House Hotel now measures and analyses its energy, waste, and water consumption. They also reviewed purchasing procedures and liaised with suppliers source more food locally and reduce food miles, obtain bathroom and cleaning products that are sustainably produced and chemical free and reduce packaging. The hotel follows organic garden practices and installed four onsite electrical vehicle charging points.

‘Participating with the Fifty Shades Green Programme and forming an internal Green Team, has had a very positive impact throughout the hotel in bringing all our team to work together and encourage a great environmental awareness culture,’ said Linda Cummins of Dunmore House.

‘We understand the importance of caring for the environment and our precious natural surroundings.’