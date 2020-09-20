Grants to help homeowners live a more comfortable, eco-friendly life

HOMEOWNERS are being encouraged to avail of government-funded grants for home energy upgrades.

To date, 50,507 Cork homes have already availed of these grants from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). These homeowners are living in more comfortable, healthier, energy efficient homes, while paying lower energy bills and reducing their climate impact.

SEAI has individual grants for insulation, renewable home heating, heating controls, and solar PV. The grants are fixed amounts ranging from €400 up to €6,000 depending on the works to be undertaken and the size of house, and typically cover 30% of the upgrade cost. Some works, such as roof insulation or cavity wall insulation, can typically pay for themselves through lower energy bills in as little as one to two years.

Encouraging homeowners to invest in their homes, Tom Halpin, Head of Communications with SEAI said: ‘The last six months has shown us that our homes really are our havens and something that we need to invest in and maintain. Homeowners who invest in home energy upgrades and avail of SEAI’s grants will feel the benefits of living in a warmer home almost instantly.

‘The most common question SEAI is asked is – where do I start? We’d recommend starting with a BER assessment carried out by a SEAI registered BER assessor. The BER certificate and accompanying advisory report will set out what works you can undertake to improve the energy performance of your home and in what order these works should be prioritised.’

Tom continued: ‘For older homes, built more than 30 years ago, preventing heat escaping through the roof and walls by upgrading their insulation should be the priority. Windows and doors may need to be replaced too.

‘After that, smart heating controls will improve the efficiency of an existing heating system. However if budget permits, we’d encourage homeowners to consider a renewable heating system such as a heat pump, which uses energy from the air, water or ground. This will significantly improve the BER, reduce costs and reduce your reliance on fossil fuels.’

For more see www.seai.ie