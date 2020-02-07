Granite Digital to create 50 new jobs in three locations

GRANITE Digital, the country’s leading full-service digital agency founded by a West Cork man, is creating 50 new jobs across its Dublin, Cork and Galway offices. The jobs announcement comes as part of a €2.5m investment in its business which will bring its Irish workforce to over 100 people within the next three years.

Granite provides a wide range of digital solutions to businesses across Ireland, including digital strategy, web design, web development, digital marketing, seo/ppc consultancy and managed hosting. The new roles will include data analysts, cloud infrastructure experts, software developers, creative roles and ux designers.

They will be hiring both experienced professionals and new talented graduates for our Granite academy programme.

Granite was founded by Ger O’Shea from Tragumna and has employees based in Skibbereen’s Ludgate.

The new roles will be spread across its three Irish offices to better serve its growing nationwide client base of more than 1,400 private and public sector organisations. Their clients include Enterprise Ireland, Dalata Hotel Group, UCC, UCD, Pfizer, Uniphar, St. James Hospital, Bon Secours Health System, Dublin Bus, Davy, Fexco and Aon.

Conor Buckley, CEO, Granite Digital, said: ‘We’re delighted to announce our plan to almost double the current team at Granite Digital. We have a strong presence in Dublin, Cork and Galway and it’s fantastic to be able to create further quality employment opportunities in these regions. We have a highly ambitious growth strategy which we believe is achievable by bringing the right talent on board so we have the skills and capacity to capitalise on business opportunities.’



