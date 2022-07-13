Graham enjoys Cork catch-up with Elton

GRAHAM Norton took a break – from his break in West Cork – with a trip to see Elton John in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend.

The Bandon broadcaster revealed on a podcast he had a garda escort to the gig to see his pal Elton perform.

He also had a pass which meant he could drive right down to the stadium, and he even got a ‘shout out’ from Elton himself during the show.

Graham is enjoying time in his waterfront home in Ahakista and it’s rumoured that Elton may have stayed with him after his Cork show.

The rumour mill was also in overdrive this week that Graham was due to ‘tie the knot’ in West Cork this weekend with a celebration afterwards at his home.

But locals assured The Southern Star that the arrival of a large marquee in the village was just a party being hosted by the celebrity resident to celebrate the freedom of leaving lockdowns behind.

It’s a busy time for the author and broadcaster whose new book ‘Forever Home’ is due out at the end of September.

Arundel’s by the Pier also shared a photo of Graham earlier this week, who had called for what they said was a ‘wine blending session.’

Filming for a documentary about his journey with Invivo wines also took place at the premises.