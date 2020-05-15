Government confirms first phase of re-opening plan will commence on Monday

The Government has announced that the first phase of the Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business is due to commence on Monday 18th May.

Taking this into account, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wishes to advise workers who may be returning to work on Monday next, May 18th, to close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on that day to make sure that they will not lose out in getting their payment for this week. This payment is due on Tuesday 19th May.

Similarly, workers who will be returning to work any time after Monday, 18th are asked to close their claim for the PUP payment on the actual date that they start back at work . The easiest way to close a claim for the pandemic unemployment payment is online via www.mywelfare.ie

Should any worker have an enquiry about closing their claim, they can contact the Department’s dedicated income support helpline at 1890 800 024 (Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm).

Note: A worker who is returning to work any day the week commencing Monday 18th May, is still entitled to receive a PUP payment for the previous week in which they were unemployed. They will receive this payment on Tuesday 19th.