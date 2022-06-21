Gougane turbines ‘three times as high’ as Elysian

THE Gougane Barra group which is taking a legal challenge against a controversial windfarm planned for the area has released a scaled image of the proposed turbines.

The image puts the turbines alongside Cork city’s Elysian Tower, which is one of Ireland’s tallest buildings.

And it shows the turbines, the biggest ever proposed for Cork, at 178.5m – three times bigger than the Elysian.

Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh say they made the graphic to build awareness of the proposed project and of their fundraising for their High Court challenge against it.

Over €30,000 has already been raised but the group needs to raise another €65,000 to move forward with the action.

Campaign spokesman Neil Lucey said: ‘People do not realise the sheer scale of these proposed structures. Our graphic gives an honest representation of the terrifying height of these turbines and brings into focus the degree to which the serenity of Gougane is under threat.

‘We are confident that the graphic will help increase the level of support for our campaign and assist in our fundraising efforts.’

An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to the €30m project in February after it had been refused planning permission by Cork County Council because of the negative impact on scenic landscape.

In its refusal, the local authority said that the development would materially contravene the objectives of the Cork County Development Plan and ‘would be excessively domineering from very many vantage points over a wide area.’

The decision to go to the High Court was taken after the shock decision by An Bord Pleanála to overturn Cork County Council’s refusal of the proposal.