Gorse fire at Shanavagh in Ballydehob now under control

IT took a team of 20 firefighters from Schull, Skibbereen and Bantry to get a gorse fire at Shanavagh in Ballydehob under control on Wednesday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm on April 30th and it took until 6pm to get the blaze, at the very edge of the village, under control.

A source described the fire as ‘serious’ because it was on rough terrain within a half-kilometre of the town.

The dry weather conditions meant that the firefighters had to deal with the fire swiftly for fear it would spread.