Gorman to deliver oration at Béal na Bláth next month

FORMER Northern editor of RTÉ, Tommie Gorman will deliver the oration at this year’s Michael Collins Commemoration, which will take place in Béal na Bláth on Sunday, August 20th.

Chairman of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee, Garret Kelleher said they are delighted that he has accepted their invitation to deliver this year’s oration.

‘Tommie is an eminent journalist, who during the course of his career, has reported on many complex and delicate political situations, and in doing so has earned the respect and trust of all those with whom he has dealt,’ said Garret. ‘He has a deep understanding of our history and an appreciation of its relevance to the issues which confront us today.’

Tommie served as the Belfast-based Northern editor of RTÉ from 2011 until his retirement in 2021, after a 41-year career with the state broadcaster. He is now a senior columnist with the online publisher, The Currency, and lives in Sligo with his Cork-born wife, Ceara Roche.

Last year, over 12,000 people attended the centenary commemoration at Béal na Bláth, where Michael Collins was killed on August 22nd, 1922.