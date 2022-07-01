Good news for flyers as no cancellations or delays reported at Cork Airport

WHILE Dublin Airport passengers are having to deal with the dual nightmare scenario of hundreds of items of luggage being lost and several flights a day being cancelled, it’s an altogether different story at Cork Airport.

Management at the airport in Cork confirmed to The Southern Star today that there have been no flight cancellations in recent days and there were also no delays to any flights at the airport today – one of the busiest days of the year so far.

But they have re-iterated their advice that if you are flying this weekend, passengers should arrive between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board.

‘We recommend that you allow additional time for check-in/bag drop at the airport,’ it added, on its Twitter page.

For more updates see @corkairport on Twitter.