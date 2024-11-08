Glenkeen Garden inspires new show

AN art exhibition in Dublin which opened this week features the work of a four international artists working in Ballydehob.

The multimedia project explores our complex relationship with plastics and their effects on our environment and runs at the Goethe-Institut Irland in Merrion Square.

The Glenkeen Variations: With or Without You exhibition features work by four international artists who participated in the Glenkeen Garden Residencies, an artist-in-residence programme located in West Cork.

The artists are Filippa Pettersson from Sweden, Kristin Reiman from Estonia, and Carolin Liebl and Nikolas Schmid-Pfähler from Germany. The artists were inspired by the unique natural context of Glenkeen Garden and its setting on Roaringwater Bay. The exhibition is the third and final instalment of the series, presented jointly by the Goethe-Institut Irland and the Crespo Foundation.

The Glenkeen Garden was created near the West Cork village by the late German photographer, psychologist, and philanthropist Ulrike Crespo and her partner Michael Satke over a period of 20 years.

Since 2021, the Crespo Foundation has welcomed artists working across different disciplines to the Glenkeen Garden estate for three-month residencies.

The exhibition runs until December 7th. The exhibition will be accompanied by artist talks and presentations, and an artist talk in the National Sculpture Factory in Cork on Friday, November 8th; and artist presentations at the Working Artist Studios in Ballydehob on Saturday, November 9th.