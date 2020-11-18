Glengarriff’s eagle ‘Sunniva’ prefers staying close to home

OF the five eagles that fledged in Ireland this year, three have decided to stay at home, but two have gone on their travels.

Glengarriff’s young white-tailed sea eagle, Sunniva, is one of the home birds.

‘With Garinish Island closed during lockdown, maybe she is enjoying the freedom of the island now that the visitors have gone for the year,’ said Clare Heardman, the local conservation ranger.

Clare said it is a pity that people can’t travel to see her during lockdown but plenty of people are turning to the Glengarriff Nature Reserve’s Facebook page for updates.

The only other eagle born locally, Eddie, hatched in 2016 and left in November.

Unfortunately, he was found dead on the Dingle Peninsula, two years later.

‘We wish her more luck on reaching adulthood and going on to have her own chicks,’ said Clare.

Of the other five, Fiona, a young eagle from Lough Derg, is reportedly staycationing in Co Cork.

Viewers of the live eagle cam will remember that Sunniva hatched in mid-April and fledged on June 30th.

She has been making trips around Glengarriff, out into Bantry Bay, and as far afield as Co Kerry.

Clare confirmed it is normal for young eagles to stay in their parents territory for a number of weeks, or months, before becoming independent.

‘In her unusual situation, with a single parent, we don’t know if she’ll follow the normal pattern of dispersal. However, assuming she does finally leave home, this winter, we will be able to follow her travels though her satellite tag.’