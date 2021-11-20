Glengarriff to benefit from Irish Water upgrade

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has completed an upgrade of the Glengarriff Water Treatment Plant. The project will benefit over 350 customers, ensuring the delivery of a clean and safe drinking water supply and the removal of the area from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Remedial Action List.

Speaking about the completion of the upgrade, Ian O’Neill from Irish Water said: ‘The water treatment processes at the plant have now been modernised and has improved the water treatment process and ensured a more safe and reliable supply for the local community in Glengarriff.

We have installed a new pumping system, filtration process, disinfection system, and monitoring systems all to ensure that every household and business in the area is receiving the best possible water supply.

The upgrade works at the plant have since enabled the removal of the Glengarriff Water Supply Scheme from the EPA’s Remedial Action List and ensures compliance with current drinking water quality regulations.’

The works were delivered by Glan Agua Limited on behalf of Irish Water and were completed on time and under budget over a five-month period.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland and is committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across the economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.