Glengarriff parents want speed limit reduced and a path to nature reserve

PARENTS at a national school in Glengarriff have asked for the Council to get on board with its requests for two changes to the village which will make the area safer for pupils and other local residents.

The Scoil Fhiachna Parents’ Association and the Glengarriff community have joined forces to urge Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Cork County Council to take action.

They say it is time to make Glengarriff safer by reducing the speed limits and installing the much-talked-about footpath between the village and the nearby nature reserve.

In a collaborative effort aligned with the Safe Routes to School programme, Scoil Fhiachna NS made the announcement on National Slow Down Day last week, to emphasise the critical need for enhanced safety measures surrounding the school.

The parents’ association is calling for two significant improvements – a speed limit reduction to ensure safe school collections, and the development of a safe footpath between the school and Glengarriff Nature Reserve.

The parents say that a reduced speed limit in the village will minimise risks during school collections and foster a safer atmosphere for pupils, parents, residents, and tourists.

And they say that creating a safe passage to the nature reserve will benefit, not just the pupils, but locals and tourists too, adding to the facilities available in the village.

Acting school principal Marguerite Hanley said that ensuring the safety and well-being of the pupils, staff and school community is paramount.

‘Introducing a footpath and lowering traffic speeds not only safeguards our children, but also establishes a secure and pedestrian-friendly route between the school and Glengarriff Nature Reserve.

We, as a school, would love to use the nature reserve on a regular basis, for the outdoor adventure and athletics strands of the PE curriculum, as well as other outdoor learning opportunities.’

Nuala Carey of the Glengarriff Tourism Committee added that a footpath isn’t just about safety – it’s about unlocking tourism potential. ‘Imagine more visitors stopping and staying in Glengarriff, exploring our stunning nature reserve and supporting local businesses,’ she said.

Local resident and wheelchair user Anthony Somers said a footpath would be a very inclusive move, that would ensure access for all to the reserve. ‘As a wheelchair user, having this footpath means being able to explore and enjoy my local nature reserve independently and safely just like everyone else.’

Local Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said that up to 60,000 people visit the reserve every year.

‘A lot of these people come to the village, they like to go for a cup of coffee and go for a walk afterwards. At the moment, they’re walking along the road but it is the main N71 to Kerry and it’s a death trap, to be quite honest. There must be a solution and we’ll keep pushing for it.’