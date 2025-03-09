Gleeson receives standing ovation for inspiring speech on resilience

A SOLD-out crowd at the Shane Fitzsimons Theatre at Kinsale Community School witnessed an extraordinary display of community spirit and leadership last Thursday night week, ignited by the powerful keynote address of former Irish Navy Captain Marie Gleeson.

The event, spearheaded by the Kinsale Lions Club in partnership with Kinsale Community School and the Cork University Foundation at UCC, supported the vital work of the Pregnancy Loss Research Group at Cork University Maternity Hospital, led by Professor Keelin O’Donoghue.

‘Marie’s speech was truly inspiring,’ said Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA, president of the Kinsale Lions Club.

‘Her ability to connect her personal experiences with her leadership expertise to illuminate the path to resilience is remarkable. It was an honour to have her share her wisdom with our community, all in support of the crucial work being done by Professor O’Donoghue and the Pregnancy Loss Research Group.’

Captain Gleeson, drawing from her extensive military leadership experience, delivered a deeply moving and impactful speech on resilience, decision-making, and team performance in challenging environments.

Sharing her personal story of overcoming adversity following the loss of her baby boy, she captivated the audience with her insights on teamwork, strength, and the importance of community solidarity. Her message resonated profoundly, earning her a standing ovation from the 300 leaders from business and society in attendance.

The event also highlighted the work of the Kinsale Lions Club and their commitment to serving the community. Under the leadership of Cormac Fitzgerald, the club continues to expand its impact through strategic partnerships and philanthropic initiatives. The funds raised will directly benefit the Pregnancy Loss Research Group, enabling them to continue providing invaluable support and advancing research in this sensitive area.

The evening’s programme also included a tribute to key community figures, including Anne Fitzsimons and her family, whose leadership within the Lions Club has left a lasting legacy. The venue, the Shane Fitzsimons Theatre, named in memory of Anne’s late son, provided a poignant setting for the evening. Attendees travelled from across Munster to participate in this prestigious evening, showcasing the power of collaboration between civic organisations, local businesses, and educational institutions.

A post-event reception, hosted by Blacks Brewery, fostered further discussion, networking, and community engagement.