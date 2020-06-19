Give Dunmanway back ‘full recycling’

‘GIVE Dunmanway back its cardboard and plastic recycling,’ was the call made by Cllr Declan Hurley at a recent West Cork Municipal District meeting.

The Independent councillor tabled a motion calling on the local authority to reinstate the service, which was cancelled because the collection company allegedly found the recyclables to be contaminated with waste, including dirty nappies.

Speaking at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District in Dunmanway, last week, Cllr Hurley said the service has been curtailed since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

Although other centres have resumed a full service, he said Dunmanway is now only accepting bottle and can recycling.

Locally, he said people are complaining about the fact that they are being directed to other recycling centres in Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

He added: ‘It is unacceptable to ask locals to travel to use other centres.’

Cllr Hurley suggested that the curtailment of the service could be contributing to the increase in illegal dumping and backyard burning.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) agreed that smaller villages are suffering because of the lack of facilities available at official bring sites. He said people are dumping their rubbish in other areas, including at bottle banks.

Cllr Hurley pointed out that Dunmanway was a pilot town for recycling 15 years ago and now it has a greatly reduced service at a time when other West Cork towns have expanded and enhanced their recycling services.

‘I’m not asking for more,’ he said, ‘I just want the Council to give Dunmanway back what it had.’