Get your garden spring and summer ready with Drimoleague Concrete Works

Drimoleague Concrete Works is now stocking a wide range of precast concrete products for all your gardening needs.

Spring is in the air, the weather is getting brighter and the evenings are getting longer.

Our gardens have become our safe haven over the last year and from now on, we’ll be spending more and more time outdoors in them.

After the winter months, they might be in need of some TLC, and now is the perfect time to do some work to them.

Upgrade your garden

Whether you want to design a completely new garden, upgrade your current one or just want to make some subtle changes to an outdoor space, Drimoleague Concrete Works is now stocking a wide range of precast concrete products for all your gardening needs.

The company has been producing precast concrete products for many years, including anchor blocks for the mussel and fish farming industry, divvy blocks, various types of windowsills and lintels for housing, road and driveway curbs, as well as a range of wall capping.

Branching out

‘We were looking to branch out more into precast concrete products and when Carbery Precast in Skibbereen were getting out of the precast business in 2020, we bought out the business and the plant’, says Eugene Murnane of Drimoleageue Concrete Works.

Originally founded as Kealkill Sand & Gravel, the company moved its depot to Bredagh Cross in 1980 and became Drimoleague Concrete Works.

They have been supplying sand, stone, chip, concrete gravel, hardcore and grit to building sites, farms, Local Authorities and engineering works locations ever since, while also purchasing a quarry at Coolbane and opening a site in Castletownbere.

So, whether you want to build a patio, put in a path, place stepping stones through your garden, lay a garden kerb or erect a fence, they now supply all of these products and more.

Great variety

‘We now produce a large array of paving slabs with different designs and patterns, garden edgings, and a range of concrete fencing posts, post and panel, and post and rail fencing’, adds Eugene.

In addition, they can also produce bespoke concrete products to suit specific needs.

These products can be viewed at the company’s yard at Bredagh Cross in Drimoleague, or they can be viewed and purchased from Skibbereen Garden Centre.

For more information on the products available or for some expert advice, call 028 31209 or email [email protected]