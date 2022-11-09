Gentle dog in need of Cork home

A THREE-YEAR-OLD dog who has likely never had a loving home is in need of a family to take him in.

Jack is a frightened and nervous collie who is currently in the care of animal charity Dogs Trust.

They say he is a kind and gentle dog, who remains so even though he gets scared at the slightest of noises or movements.

The charity is desperately seeking a foster or forever home for Jack in Cork or the surrounding areas to give him the chance at a happy and loving home that he really deserves. He will need a quiet home, with patient adults who will allow Jack to settle in at his own pace. He could also potentially live with another calm and confident dog.

'It is always so unbelievably heart-breaking when you meet a dog like Jack,' said Eimear Cassidy, regional rehoming manager at Dogs Trust Ireland.

'Although he is terrified of people, he is such a sweet and loving dog who doesn’t have a bad bone in his body.'

Jack is one of 271 dogs currently in the care of the charity, who re-home abandoned dogs around the country.

'He has come a long way since arriving to us, and through the help of wonderful foster families, he has made great strides and progress,' Eimear said.

'We are really eager to find him his forever home, where he can feel secure and loved. It may take a while to build a relationship with him, but once you do you will be showered with gratitude for helping this young boy.'

If you wish to offer your home to foster or adopt dogs like Jack, contact Dogs Trust via [email protected]