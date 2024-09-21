Gardaí urge abuse victims to come forward

GARDAÍ are appealing to anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders to come forward.

A scoping inquiry report into sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders has identified 308 schools where alleged abuse took place. Among the schools was the De La Salle Boys National School in Macroom where one allegation was made.

In total, the inquiry found 844 alleged abusers in schools run by 42 religious orders, amounting to nearly 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse.

An Garda Síochána is inviting anyone who believes they were the victim of a criminal act to come forward.

They can do this by emailing [email protected], by phoning the Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222 or alternatively by calling into their local garda station.