Gardaí to implement traffic plan during relics visit to Clonakilty

WITH thousands of visitors expected in Clonakilty to view the relics of St Bernadette at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday October 31st and Friday November 1st, gardaí are advising attendees of the parking facilities available in the town.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sgt Donal Daly of Clonakilty Garda Station that the town will be exceptionally busy over the two days.

‘Motorists can expect delays in the area throughout Thursday and Friday, while parking restrictions will be in place on Western Road, Patrick Street, Assumption Place, Edward Twomey Street (formerly known as Bridge Street,’ said Sgt Daly.

‘There will only be limited parking for the elderly and disabled persons in the Church of the Immaculate Assumption but we have several car parks available throughout the town and gardaí and stewards will be on duty across both days.’

Gardaí are advising people to use car parks such as Deasy’s Car Park, College Car Park, Aldi Car Park, Hartes Yard car park and Clonakilty Showgrounds will also be open to motorists.

The relics of St Bernadette of Lourdes will be arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 2pm on Thursday October 31st at 2pm and will be on display all day. Mass will be held at 8pm and there will be a further chance to see the relics afterwards until 10pm

The church will reopen at 7am on Friday morning, with mass being held at 10am and the relics will be removed at 11.30am before making its way to Athlone in County Westmeath.

Those unable to attend either day will be able to follow the live links of corkandross.org