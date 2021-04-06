Gardaí rule out foul play following death of Innishannon man

Gardaí have ruled out any suspicious circumstances regarding the death of a man in Innishannon village yesterday.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Chief Supt Con Cadogan confirmed that the 55-year-old man, who lived locally, had been out walking when he died suddenly following a suspected heart attack.

'There's nothing suspicious in relation to his death and a person witnessed his death and a post-mortem will now be carried out,' said Chief Supt Cadogan.

The body of the deceased was then removed to CUH and the local coroner has been notified.