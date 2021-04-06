News

Gardaí rule out foul play following death of Innishannon man

April 6th, 2021 9:42 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Pic Shutterstock

Share this article

Gardaí have ruled out any suspicious circumstances regarding the death of a man in Innishannon village yesterday.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Chief Supt Con Cadogan confirmed that the 55-year-old man, who lived locally, had been out walking when he died suddenly following a suspected heart attack.

'There's nothing suspicious in relation to his death and a person witnessed  his death  and a post-mortem will now be carried out,' said Chief Supt Cadogan.

The body of the deceased was then removed to CUH and the local coroner has been notified.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.