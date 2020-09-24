Gardaí probe nearly 20 incidents of theft from cars in West Cork

GARDAÍ are appealing for vehicle owners to ‘park smart’ following nearly 20 incidents of theft from cars in West Cork between Monday September 14th and Tuesday September 22nd.

All of the incidents occurred in the Kinsale and Ballinhassig areas. Items such as sunglasses, cash, jewellery and electronics were stolen.

In each incident, gardaí carriede out examinations of the scene and conducted enquires, but no arrests have been made to date.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure they lock their vehicles no matter where they are parked. Do not store valuables in your, but if you do have to, keep them out of sight, they advised.

Speaking today, crime prevention officer for the West Cork division, Sgt James O’Donovan said: ‘Unfortunately some of the cars broken into were left unlocked. Criminals will go around trying car doors until they get one that is left unlocked, so let’s not make it easy for them.

‘Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location. Try not to leave any valuables in it whatsoever. If you do see someone in your area acting suspiciously, day or night, don’t think twice about calling us.’