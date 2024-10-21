Gardaí issue witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision at Letterlickey

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that is believed to have occurred today on the road between Bantry and Ballydehob.

Gardaí were alerted to the single-vehicle incident at 9am this morning and the driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remains of the young man were transported to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene at Letterlickey and the road continues to remain closed to local traffic at this time.

Anyone who was traveling between Bantry and Ballydehob on Sunday night, or during the early hours of Monday morning, and who may have video footage including dash-cam is asked to contact the gardaí.

They can be contacted at Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.