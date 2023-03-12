Gardaí investigating death of man in Skibbereen

Gardaí in Skibbereen are investigating a sudden death of man in his 30s at a residence in the town which was reported yesterday.
The body of the deceased was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital.
A post mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.
A Garda spokesperson said they are currently not treating the death as suspicious and foul play is not suspected at this time.
Read More
Life
Mar, 2023
Do you need to manage your anger?
Farming Fisheries
Mar, 2023
ICSA condemns the constant trolling and baiting of farmers
Life
Mar, 2023
Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to get the water in
News
Mar, 2023