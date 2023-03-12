News

Gardaí investigating death of man in Skibbereen

March 12th, 2023 2:13 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Gardaí in Skibbereen are investigating the death of a man in his 30s

Share this article

Gardaí in Skibbereen are investigating a sudden death of man in his 30s at a residence in the town which was reported yesterday.

The body of the deceased was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

A post mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.

A Garda spokesperson said they are currently not treating the death as suspicious and foul play is not suspected at this time.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.