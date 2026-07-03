Gardaí investigate theft of gate from Dunmanway cemetery

Gardaí in Dunmanway are investigating the theft of a unique gate from Dunmanway cemetery.

The small pedestrianised gate was taken from the cemetery in the past few weeks in what was described as an unusual case by gardaí.

Gda Frances Murphy of Bandon Garda Station asked anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact gardaí in Dunmanway on 023-8856120.

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She also appealed for any information to the theft of a quad bike from a farm in West Cork in recent weeks.

She said the keys were in the ignition and is advising people to take pictures of their property as well as marking them, while speaking to C103 on Thursday.