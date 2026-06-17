Gardaí investigate theft from car in Crookstown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident of theft from a vehicle that occurred on the L6236 road, in the Knockanroe/Carrigeen areas, close to the village of Crookstown last Sunday June 14th between 9:30 am and 12pm.

A number of items have been reported as stolen and gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in regards to this incident to contact them.

'Anyone who passed along the L6236 road between 9:30 am and midday, including users with camera footage (dash-cam), who may have observed anything, is asked to make that information available.

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Gardaí can be contacted at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.