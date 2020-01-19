News

Gardaí investigate collision near Bandon in which pedestrian seriously injured

January 19th, 2020 12:20 PM

By Southern Star Team

The N71 is closed east of Bandon as gardaí investigate an accident.

THE N71 route between Bandon and Innishannon has been closed as gardaí investigate a collision in which a pedestrian in his 30s was seriously injured in the early hours of this (Sunday) morning.

The collision happened at around 1.20am when the victim was walking in dense fog on the main road by the banks of the Bandon River at Ballyangley. He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

It is believed that the driver of the vehicle involved – also a man in his 30s – did not sustain any injuries.

A forensic team was at the scene this morning as part of the Garda investigation.

