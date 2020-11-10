Gardaí investigate Bandon house fire

GARDAÍ in Bandon have confirmed that they are considering a criminal investigation into a fire that caused extensive damage to a vacant house in Clancool Terrace in the town on Hallowe’en night.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Supt Brendan Fogarty said that they are continuing with their investigation into the fire that took place on October 31st.

‘We are still appealing for anybody with information in relation to the cause of the damage or anybody who has information about any suspicious activity in the area to contact us,’ said Sgt Fogarty.

‘We are considering a criminal investigation at the moment into the fire.’

Shortly before 2am on October 31st, gardaí in Bandon were notified about a fire at a vacant house in Clancool Terrace.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by fire brigade crews.

The scene was preserved and examined at the time by the local Garda Scenes of Crime unit and as a result of the fire, the house was extensively damaged.

A spokesperson said: ‘Anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2.30am who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary, or drivers with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200.’