Gardaí in Bantry to trial new caps

Bantry Garda Station is one of just three stations selected to trial new baseball hats.

Members of An Garda Siochana in Bantry, Terenure in Dublin and Ballinasloe in Galway will be trying out the new headgear over the next four weeks.

An Garda Siochana’s Instagram page – gardainsta – offers a sneak peak of the two caps – one of which, a soft baseball cap, will be worn for two weeks, followed by a ‘bump stop’ cap for the remaining two weeks.

When the month is up, there will be a survey of the 100 gardaí involved, but gardainsta is also asking members of the public for their opinions on these more modern and practical caps.