Gardaí found cannabis plant in man's home

A COURIER driver who was caught growing a cannabis plant at his home in Dunmanway almost three years ago has been convicted and fined €1,000 for the offence.

Peter Damok (39) of East Green, Mary Street, Dunmanway pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to cultivating a cannabis plant.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on July 29th 2020 at 10.20pm Gda Joe Grimes searched the home of the defendant, where he found one mature cannabis plant, with a street value of €800. He took a voluntary caution memo from Mr Damok who admitted growing the plant.

The court heard that he has two previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy, said his client who is originally from Hungary, has been living in Ireland for seven years and now works full-time as a courier.

‘He wasn’t working at the time and a man known to gardaí sold him the plant as he was struggling to sleep at the time and was smoking cannabis,’ said Mr Murphy. ‘He hasn’t been using since this incident in 2020.’

Judge James McNulty convicted and fined him €1,000 and adjourned the case to February 6th next for the production of a bank draft or solicitor’s cheque for that amount.