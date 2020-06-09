Gardaí find €27k worth of cannabis in Skibbereen polytunnel

Gardaí yesterday seized €28,000 of suspected cannabis in Skibbereen.

At around 9pm, Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Skibbereen gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in Skibbereen.

During the course of the search they discovered a polytunnel which contained €27,200 worth of suspected cannabis plants. Gardaí also seized €800 of suspected cannabis herb. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and photographed the scene and the seized items.

No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.