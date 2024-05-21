Gardaí believe drugs were ready to sell

A 37-YEAR-old man charged with the possession of cannabis with a potential street value of approximately €80,000 has been directed to surrender his passport and not apply for any replacements or other travel documents.

Darren Power of Glenbeag, 45 Glengarriff Road, Bantry appeared at Bandon District Court recently, where he was charged with the possession of cannabis and the possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony of Bandon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

As part of a planned joined operation gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), revenue and customs service and members attached to Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at 22 Ard Carraig, Gortnaclohy, Skibbereen.

They seized four kilos of cannabis herb, which was vacuum-packed and they believe was ready for distribution.

Gardaí said they had no objection to the accused being released on bail, provided he agreed to certain conditions.

He must sign on every Tuesday and Friday at Bantry Garda Station and furnish his mobile number to gardaí. He must also keep his phone fully charged and in credit and answer all calls from the gardaí.

Judge King also directed that he surrender his passport within 72 hours to the sergeant in charge at Bantry Garda Station and not apply for any replacement or other travel documents. He must also reside at the address given to gardaí.

Judge King remanded him on bail in his own bond of €300 and adjourned the matter to September 5th for directions from the DPP.