Gardaí are ‘concerned’ at rise in incidents of domestic abuse

THERE has been rise in reports of domestic abuse across both Cork West and Cork North garda divisions for the first five months of this year, compared to the same period for last year.

The figures were outlined at last week’s Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) which showed that there was a 9% increase in domestic abuse reports in the Cork West Division, while the Cork North Division saw a 10% increase in reports.

Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan of the Cork West and Cork North Divisions said those figures are a cause for concern.

‘During Covid a lot of effort was put in to this and a lot of concern was about people in tense situations during lockdown but we’re seeing more domestic reports in both Cork West and Cork North,’ said Chief Supt O’Sullivan. The figures could also indicate more people are reporting domestic incidents. ‘We would encourage people to continue to do so,’ said Chief Supt O’Sullivan.

Figures for sexual assault in Cork West were down from 13 to 12, while the figures for rape were below 10.

There have been seven fatal accidents in the county so far this year, with four involving pedestrians. There were three deaths in Cork West compared to five for the same period last year.

There has been a surge in theft from shops across all three garda divisions, with 64 incidents recorded this year so far in Cork West compared to 51 for the same period.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said Covid had a role to play too with more and more retails businesses opening again but warned that shoplifting gangs are travelling around the country targeting certain towns.

Thefts from vehicles were also up from 15 to 22 but both burglary and theft of other properties were down.

There was a decrease in the number of assaults causing harm from 28 to 25 in Cork West, while minor assaults were also down from 116 to 107.

Cork West saw an increase in criminal damage from 74 reports last year to 82 for the same period last year, while drunkenness offences were up from 46 to 52.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said driving while intoxicated figures were down from 89 last year to 69 for the same period this year, while there was an increase in those caught with drugs for personal use from 77 to 83, while those caught for the sale or supply of drugs was down from 33 to 31.

The numbers for those caught drug driving in Cork West were down from 37 to 30.

Fraud offences were down 26% in Cork West, while Cork North reported a 35% decrease, with most being online frauds.