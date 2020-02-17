Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal accident

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal collision in Co Cork.

At approximately 1.15pm today, Monday 17th February 2020, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the N27, Main Cork to Kinsale Road.

The car left the road and struck a ditch. The driver (40s) left his car and walked into the path of an oncoming truck. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but treated at the scene for shock.

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who travelled on the road prior to the collison and may have dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station 021 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.