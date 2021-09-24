Gardaí appeal for missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Joseph Harte, who was last seen in Clonakilty on September 17th.

Joseph is described as being 6ft in height, of slim build, clean shaven with short dark hair. When last seen he was wearing casual clothing.

It is thought that he may be in the Cork City area and gardaí and Joseph’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Joseph's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1577, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.