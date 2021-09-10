Gardaí appeal for info following armed raid on Ballinhassig post office

Gardaí are appealing for information following an armed robbery that occurred at Cottrells' Gala Shop and Post Office in Ballinhassig yesterday afternoon.

The robbery took place, shortly before 4pm and it's understood two heavily disguised males armed with a firearm and machete entered the premises and demanded money.

They left the scene in a car with an undisclosed sum of cash and according to the gardaí staff at the post office were uninjured,

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that a burnt out car found later yesterday evening in Cork city may have been used in the robbery.

'Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station (023) 885 2200 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111,' said a garda spokesperson