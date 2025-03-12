Garda safety plea for West Cork Rally

GARDAÍ are calling on rally drivers at the upcoming Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally to set the standard for a safe weekend, while also appealing to spectators to drive responsibly and have respect at all times for other road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

BY MARTIN WALSH AND JACKIE KEOGH

The event, the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, is predicted to attract a large number of spectators to West Cork to watch the three-day 18-stage event that gets underway on Friday (March 14) next and is estimated to be worth some €5m to the local economy.

Inspector Ian O’Callaghan told The Southern Star: ‘I am delighted to welcome all competitors and supporters to this beautiful region.

The rally continues to flourish and An Garda Síochána are big supporters of the event that, annually, is a sporting event of huge significance to the West Cork area.

We want to work with everybody collaboratively over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend to ensure everybody has an enjoyable and safe weekend.’

Over the past number of months An Garda Síochána have held a series of meetings with the rally organisers to ensure an effective policing plan for the rally.

‘Sergeant Donal Daly and myself and the team have been very impressed with the attention to detail and professionalism of the Cork Motor Club organisers under clerk of the course Steve Davis and we will be in constant communication throughout the rally,’ Insp O’Callaghan said.

Referencing the fatal and serious collisions that are occurring around the country he added: ‘We want this bank holiday weekend to pass off without incident but we need all road users to play their part.’ There will be a significant policing presence on duty throughout the weekend.

Sgt Donal Daly said: ‘Roads policing units from across Cork county will be assisting local regular units and other specialised units. There will be a zero tolerance approach to any dangerous driving incidents. There will also be strict enforcement of lifesaver offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, speeding, wearing of safety belts and using a mobile phone whilst driving.’

At the recent launch of the event at the Park Cinema in Clonakilty, Insp O’Callaghan said that the increased presence of An Garda Síochána at last year’s event worked extremely well.

‘Our vision for the event is that competitors and spectators will, like ourselves, have the common goal of ensuring we have a safe event,’ he concluded.

Meanwhile, Cllr Daniel Sexton has asked if the Clonakilty bypass, which is closed between 7pm and 7am since March 3rd, could be left open on the Thursday night to avoid any further traffic confusion during the rally; the bypass is already due to be left open on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights as a matter of course.