Garda issue appeal for missing Macroom man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Peadar Lynch from Macroom, who was last seen in Ennis on St Patrick's Day and reported missing last Thursday, April 6th.

Peadar is described as being approximately 6 foot 4 inches in height and of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Peadar’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Peadar's whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.