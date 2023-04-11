Garda appeals for recruits from all backgrounds to join up in West Cork

A WEST Cork garda inspector is encouraging those in the region who would like to serve their local community to consider applying to join An Garda Síóchána.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Insp Emmet Daly of Bandon Garda Station said that with a closing date of April 14th for the new Garda recruitment campaign, he wants to highlight the various positive aspects of a career in policing.

‘Just like the current promotional motto “It’s a job worth doing,” there is no job like it, when it comes to variety. You could come in in the morning and anything at all could happen to change your day,’ said Insp Daly.

‘The variety with the job is huge and you are also dealing with everyone in society. While there are tough days, it’s fair to say the good days certainly outweigh those. The sense that you are serving your community makes it all worthwhile.’

The recruitment campaign, which opened on March 24th, is open to anyone aged between 18 and 34, and they must be proficient in either English or Irish, and also have a good aerobic fitness level.

‘As a West Cork man myself, I’m lucky that I’m getting to serve my own community and we have huge support within West Cork,’ he said. ‘New recruits would also get that same support from their community.’

Insp Daly said that the gardaí are also very keen attract new recruits from minority groups and different backgrounds, so that An Garda Síochána reflects society as a whole.

‘We want to encourage people from all backgrounds and ethnic minorities to apply and we would love their input and involvement in local policing,’ said Insp Daly.

Those interested in a career in An Garda Síochána can apply online at publicjobs.ie before 3pm on April 14th. ‘If selected, you undergo an assessment test, which is followed by a competency-based interview. Candidates who are then successful will need to carry out the necessary physical tests, as well as local garda vetting.’ Garda bosses are hoping to take in 1,000 recruits annually and this current drive is taking in 250.

The entire training to be a garda takes about two years including the probationary period. After 33 weeks successful applicants become attested into the force as a garda, and then spends a certain period on probation.

An open evening takes place in Clonakilty Park Hotel this Thursday April 6th from 3pm to 7pm, where attendees can meet serving members of the An Garda Síochána, training staff and student gardaí.

‘I would encourage anyone interested in joining to attend this event and talk to me and my other colleagues at the open evening,’ said Insp Daly.

‘JOINING UP WAS A NATURAL STEP’

JOINING An Garda Siochána seemed like a natural step for 27-year-old Sinéad O’Donovan from Rossmore as she admits she always had an interest in becoming a garda. So it was no surprise to her family when she decided to apply to join the force.

Currently based in Midleton, the CIT business graduate and probationary garda, said that what attracted her to the job was that no day is the same. She got attested in May of last year and has been based in Midleton since.

‘I find it very enjoyable here in Midleton but I actually did my training in Bandon for 12 weeks due to Covid, and after that I went back to Templemore for 16 weeks,’ Sinéad told The Southern Star.

‘Following my graduation I worked for two years before I decided to apply to become a garda and started my training in September 2021 with three weeks online, before I went to Bandon Garda Station.’

For those toying with the idea of joining, Sinéad said that it’s a very rewarding job. ‘There are also lots of opportunities available and a career path for everyone,’ she said. She admits like any job it can have its challenges but she enjoys serving the community of east Cork and looks forward to a long career in the force.