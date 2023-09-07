Garda appeal for witnesses after Youghal Iron Man deaths

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance regarding the fatal swimming incidents that occurred at the Iron Man event in Youghal on Sunday August 20th.

The two men who were taking part in this event – Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall – passed away.

Gardaí are currently assisting the county coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest.

Gardaí are requesting that anyone who was present at the swimming section of the event and who may have video footage, in any format, to contact the gardaí at Midleton on 021-4621550. Gardaí can also be contacted via email at [email protected]

The public are not requested to submit any footage at this time. Members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for the appropriate collection of any video footage.