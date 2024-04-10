Game on in Bantry as Gamecon ready to embrace board classics

WEST Cork’s first ever gaming convention is to take place in Bantry in May, and is set to attract exhibitors and attendees from across Ireland.

Gamecon, organised by the West Cork Sudbury School, will take place at Bantry Boys Club on Saturday, May 18th, from 10am to 6pm.

It will be a celebration of gaming in all its forms – from classic board games to cutting-edge computer games, retro console gems to online multiplayer adventures.

The initiative supports families and students who would otherwise be unable to attend West Cork Sudbury School.

In Sudbury School concepts, the students lead the creation of their own curriculum.

West Cork Sudbury School was established in 2020 as a progressive educational institution dedicated to fostering creativity, autonomy, and community among its students.

‘As we don’t adhere to the government-mandated curriculum, we are ineligible for government funding. However, with students travelling from locations as distant as Schull, Skibbereen, and Castletownbere, alongside many local students, our school serves as a vital resource for the community,’ said school member and lead organiser Tracy Wall.

Attendees can take part in a Dungeons and Dragons game with discussions led by renowned holistic dungeon master, Steve English.

Elite rubix cuber Greenman Dave will challenge guests to attempt to beat his record, they plan to attract Cork Open tournament director Philip Newton for a backgammon tournament.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to witness the creativity of local talents such as a student testing a racing simulator he built with the help of a school facilitator, and to see demos of board games designed by students under the tutelage of Angelo Nikolaou, a local game designer and Gamecon committee member who has been volunteering at the school for two years.

Sandbox from Cork City will oversee collectible card games, such as Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Magic: The Gathering. Dakota Irish joins the event from Kilkenny, to exhibit their handcrafted dice and game accessories, alongside local and visiting traders and artists.

Attendees will be able to take a break with tasty treats from the onsite café.

Gamecon is the brainchild of a dedicated committee comprising students, parents, volunteers, and staff of West Cork Sudbury School.

Tickets for Gamecon 2024 will be available at the door, priced at €15 for adults, €10 for students, and free for children aged five and under (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).

A limited number of tickets will be available online, with further details to be announced on westcorksudburyschool.ie/gamecon2024 and social media channels.

Potential traders, artists, volunteers and sponsors are invited to get ‘on board’ by contacting the organisers at [email protected].