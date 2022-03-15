Galley Head’s iconic lighthouse will shine to mark the pandemic

THE public have a chance to visit the iconic Galley Head Lighthouse at an open day on Friday March 18th.

The open day is being hosted by local rowing club community group Galley Flash Rowing Club and will see the normally closed lighthouse open its doors to the general public.

The lighthouse, near Rathbarry, operated by the Commissioners of Irish Lights, was first lit in 1878 and at one time was thought to be the most powerful light in the world!

The Commissioners of Irish Lights have also granted permission for the main light to be lit from 1pm to 2pm during the open day, as a beacon of remembrance to all those who died during the pandemic, as well as all those frontline staff who served, and all that endured the pandemic.

Admission to the lighthouse grounds is free, with a €5 charge to visit the tower. Due to safety reasons only those aged 10 or over are permitted to visit the lighthouse tower. There will be limited refreshments, local music and Gerald Butler will also be giving historical lighthouse talks during the day.