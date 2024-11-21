Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

GALLERY: First snowfall of the season arrives in West Cork!

November 21st, 2024 11:34 AM

By Southern Star Team

Sent in by Marie Sarsfield, Baltimore Road

 

 

Sent in by Jackie O' Callaghan, Béal na Bláth

 

Caheragh

 

Sent in by Sarah Kingston, Clonakilty

 

Sent in by Sinead Lehane in Cork City

 

Sent in by Anne Good from Kinsale

 

Sent in by Tracey Murphy, Millstreet

 

Newcestown

Rosscarbery

 

Rosscarbery

 

Sent in by Clare Barrett in Newcestown

 

Toomoore, Schull

 

Sent in by Aoife Fitzpatrick from Carrigfadda

 

Sent in by Ciara O' Flynn, Bandon

 

Sent in by Eileen O' Donovan, Clonakilty

 

