GALLERY: Access Credit Union Skibbereen and Bandon deliver curiosity and fun with new campaign

Images from Access Credit Union's recent 'Funding Dreams' campaign. The campaign involved plants with notes such as 'Watch me Grow' being delivered secretly to businesses and organisations around Skibbereen and Bandon.

Elma Casey, CEO of Access Credit Union explained: 'The idea is to remind people that with the help of Access Credit Union they can fulfil their dreams and make the grow even if they've been on hold during the pandemic. We hope it made a few people smile across West Cork too.

Pictured are Lauren and Maddie O'Connell and Ruby and Maisie Bell secretly delivering the plants in Skibbereen and Bandon respectively.