Gaeltacht start-up launches with cinema advert

A START-UP media production company based on the Gaeltacht island of Cape Clear has announced its launch with the release of a spec-commercial as Gaeilge.

The commercial entitled Ciúnas is intended to be shown on cinema screens before the main film begins, reminding the audience of the need for quiet.

Trup Trup, the company behind Ciúnas, is focused on making commercials and films that embrace the opportunities the Irish language presents.

At the core of Trup Trup’s approach is the belief that Irish is for everyone and incorporating even a little of it into filmmaking or brand promotion can unleash a new dimension to storytelling.

Company founder Traolach Ó Murchú is originally from Ballincollig, and moved to Cape Clear with his family in 2022. He has 15 years of experience working in TV, film and commercials. He also ran a production company in Canada for five years.

‘For our launch, we wanted to make a commercial that both celebrates and expresses confidence in Irish and Irish-language filmmaking,’ Traolach said.

‘Ciúnas takes that concept and adds three things Cape is known for: birdwatching, natural beauty and, sadly, an abundance of vacant and derelict houses.’

‘There’s a great buzz around Irish productions and talent at the moment, thanks in no small part to the success of talents like Sharon Horgan, Sally Rooney, Lee Cronin and films such as Nothing Compares, An Cailín Ciúin and The Banshees of Inisherin.’

‘It would be fantastic to see cinemas further celebrating this success by screening an Irish language commercial of this ilk.’

The Ciúnas commercial is available to view on YouTube or at www.truptrup.com.