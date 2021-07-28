Further remand for Innishannon man

AN INNISHANNON man accused of assault causing harm to his mother at their home in June has been further remanded in custody to appear in court again on July 29th.

Gearoid Coughlan (31) with an address at Ballycoughlan, Innishannon appeared in custody at Bandon District Court this week.

He is accused of assaulting his mother, Mary Coughlan at their home on June 4th and he also faces two alleged theft charges from an incident at Aldi in Dunmanway on May 25th last.

The court heard that a report from consultant psychiatrist Dr Eugene Morgan from Cork Prison outlined the reasons that Mr Coughlan is ‘unfit to plea’ and that he has an established diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Dr Morgan said that the accused should be immediately transferred to the Central Mental Hospital which is the only place where he can be treated.

However, concerns were expressed about capacity at the hospital while Judge James McNulty said he would need to examine the law on the court’s jursidiction to send the accused to the hospital.

Solicitor Plunket Taaffe said he was not making a bail application for his client and the case was adjourned to Bandon District Court on July 29th.